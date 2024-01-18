Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride Market Size Worth USD 4.26 Billion In 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride (CPVC) market size was USD 1.48 billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period. Alternative to metal pipes and is resistant to internal and external corrosion, high temperature and corrosion, and increasing usage of fire sprinkler systems and power cable casing and tubes are some of the major factors driving the Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride (CPVC) market revenue growth.

Corrosion resistance and durability of CPVCs are one of the major factors driving market revenue growth. CPVC's are used as an alternative to metal pipes due to their exceptional resistance to corrosion which not only expands the lifespan of CPVC pipes but also reduces maintenance costs. In recent years' market countries across the globe are significantly increasing their adoption of CPVC materials which has led to many significant technological advancements and crucial strategic development amongst market players. For instance, in August 2022, Wavin B.V., a Netherlands based manufacturer of ground plastic pipe and fitting systems acquired Bow Plumbing Group Inc. With this acquisition, Wavin aims to expand its product portfolio and leverage in its global footprint and innovation capabilities to drive sustainable residential and urban development. Bow Plumbing Group Inc. is a Canada based plastic pipes and fittings manufacturing company that produces chlorinated polyvinyl chloride, PVC, and ABS products for commercial and residential construction.

High temperature and corrosion make these one extremely desirable in the construction industry. Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride (CPVC) has fire-retardant properties and ability to bend, weld, and shape. These factors drive growth of the global Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride (CPVC) market. Increasing usage of fire sprinkler systems and power cable casing and tubes is boosting revenue growth of the global chlorinated polyvinyl chloride market. Chlorinated polyvinyl chloride generally lasts long, does not corrode, and does not require replacement for around 15–20 years, which makes it an ideal material for use in the building & construction industry.

High processing temperature than conventional PVC is expected to restraint market revenue growth during forecast period. While CPVC resin offers a range of enhanced properties that make it an attractive choice for various applications. There are certain processing challenges associated with its production and utilization. Manufacturing process can be impacted by these challenges, influencing industries considering CPVC adoption.

Segment Insights

Production Process Insights :

On the basis of production process, the global Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride (CPVC) market is segmented into solvent method, solid-phase method and aqueous suspension method.

Solvent method segment is expected to account for revenue largest share in the global chlorinated polyvinyl Chloride market during forecast period. Revenue growth of the solvent method segment is expected to be driven owing to rising awareness regarding its benefits such as the large production capacities, ease of continuous operation and automation, and lower energy consumption. Extensive production capacities, continuous operation and automation comfort, and lower energy consumption are some of the major factors driving the market for CPVC. This process is used for the production of chlorinated PVC owing to its higher quality results.

Grade Insights :

On the basis of grade, the global Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride (CPVC) market is segmented into injection grade and extrusion grade.

Extrusion grade segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride (CPVC) market over the forecast period. The extrusion grade segment is also expected to register the fastest revenue growth rate during the forecast period. CPVC extrusion is mainly used to create continuous, long shapes which are mostly used to make larger shape products. The grade of CPVC mainly refers to the polymer characteristics such as chemical resistance, impact strength, heat resistance, and others.

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific market accounted for largest revenue share in 2022 and is expected to register a fast revenue CAGR during the forecast period. Technological advancements by major companies is a key factor driving revenue growth of the market in this region. Major companies operating in the CPVC market are focused on developing technological advanced solutions to strengthen their position in the market in this region. For instance, in August 2021, Prince Pipes and Fittings Limited (PPFL), an India-based plastic pipe manufacturing company launched Prince OneFit with Corzan, a new innovative CPVC technology, in partnership with Lubrizol, a US-based manufacturer. Corzan CPVC technology is a high-performance piping technology that can transport harsh chemicals at high temperatures without corrosion concerns, making it suitable for tough processing applications.

North America CPVC market is expected to register the highest revenue CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing expenditures for development of new and more productive manufacturing sites, is expected to be beneficial for growth of the CPVC market in North America during forecast period. This includes combination of strategic relationships and alliances among CPVC providers in this region. For instance, on March 2023, a Moroccan business called FIRST PLASTICS successfully constructed the world's strongest CPVC pipe in USA. In addition, in March 2020, The Lubrizol Corporation made announcements that it will be forming a partnership with Ashirvad Pipes.

