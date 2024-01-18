Advanced Diabetes Supply Announces Executive Appointments

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Michael Muniz, ADS Chief Supply Officer

Melanie Montero, ADS Revenue Cycle Leader

Walt Meffert, ADS Chief Transformation Officer

C-Suite additions include Sean Muniz as Chief Supply Chain Officer, Melanie Montero as Revenue Cycle Leader and Walt Meffert as Chief Transformation Officer

CARLSBAD, CA, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Advanced Diabetes Supply (ADS), a leading national distributor of specialized diabetes devices under the ADS and USMED brands, has announced three new executive appointments. New members of the company's C-suite include Sean Muniz as chief supply chain officer, Melanie Montero as revenue cycle leader, and Walt Meffert as chief transformation officer. The announcement was made by ADS CEO Bill Mixon.“We are pleased to welcome these seasoned leaders to the ADS executive team,” Mixon said.“Their experience, expertise and commitment to excellence will be invaluable as we navigate a future of transformational growth. It is an exciting time in our company as we expand to provide new and innovative ways to serve the diabetic community.”As chief supply chain officer, Muniz will be responsible for the direction and leadership of the company's operational, financial, programmatic and personnel supply chain activities. He will work closely with ADS strategic partners and suppliers to maximize value and optimize the supply chain processes. He brings 12 years of supply chain management and healthcare logistics experience to the role most recently serving as the chief service officer for Joerns Healthcare and in previous chief supply chain officer roles at Performance Health and Patterson Companies, Inc.Montero will be responsible for leading the company's revenue cycle management operations in her role as revenue cycle leader. She was most recently served as the Senior Vice President, payer relations, for Women's Care and held previous roles as executive director, revenue cycle, for Miami Jewish Health and vice president, revenue cycle and payer relations, for VITAS Healthcare. This background provided her a deep understanding of the complexities and challenges associated with scaling revenue operations in high-growth environments. Montero replaces Clydall Bobb, who is moving to support CFO Bart Witteveen and the broader finance team.In the role of chief transformation officer, Meffert will lead the integration of business systems supporting the company's ongoing rapid growth. He brings more than 20 years of experience as a leader in information technology, business and digital transformations and process improvement serving most recently as managing director of Altezas and as chief information and digital officer for ModivCare. Meffert replaces Bill Monast, who remains on the ADS Board of Directors.About Advanced Diabetes SupplyFounded in 2002, Advanced Diabetes Supply (ADS) is a leading national distributor of specialized diabetes supplies under the ADS and USMED brands. The company was founded with the goal of creating an organization that would lead the diabetes industry with diligence and persistence, pioneering efforts to deliver an innovative, refined, quality service experience in the DME diabetes supply space. The ADS mission is to provide a best- in-class experience for customers and healthcare partners, through a commitment to service, convenience and operational excellence. The company's national footprint offers unprecedented efficiency, payer coverage and flexibility. Both ADS and US MED share a commitment to leading the industry with innovation,knowledge and unparalleled commitment to service standards with a vision to be the nation's premier diabetes equipment suppliers. Visit and for more information.

