(MENAFN- Baystreet) NASDAQ Gains, Erasing '24 Losses

Wall Street Tries to ReboundDow Suffers 3rd Straight Day of LossesS&P Lower as Treasury Rates RiseDow Heads Lower for 3rd Straight Day Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Glenn Wilkins - Thursday, January 18, 2024







About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

S&P Finds Way Higher Thursday AdvertismentThe S&P 500 rose Thursday, boosted by tech gains, as the market tried to regain its footing after yet another losing session.The Dow Jones Industrials decreased 45.67 points at 37,221.The much broader index regained 18.28 points to 4,757.49.The NASDAQ spiked 135.02 points to 14,990.65.Apple shares ticked higher by more than 2% after Bank of America upgraded the stock to buy, calling for more than 20% upside over the next 12 months.First-time filings for unemployment insurance came in at 187,000 for the week ended Jan. 13, down 16,000 from the previous period, the Labor Department reported Thursday. That was stronger than economists' consensus estimate of 208,000, according to numbers gathered by Dow Jones.Prices for the 10-year Treasury slipped, raising yields to 4.12% from Wednesday's 4.10%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.Oil prices gained 63 cents to $73.19 U.S. a barrel.Gold prices shone brighter $8.50 to $2,015.

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks