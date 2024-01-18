(MENAFN- Baystreet) S&P Finds Way Higher Thursday

NASDAQ Gains, Erasing '24 Losses AdvertismentTech companies powered the market higher Thursday, leading the NASDAQ Composite higher and reversing its early 2024 losses.The Dow Jones Industrials decreased 88.67 points at 37,178.The much broader index regained 10.8 points to 4,750.01.The NASDAQ spiked 130.60 points to 14,986.22.Apple shares ticked higher by 3.3% after Bank of America upgraded the stock to buy, calling for more than 20% upside over the next 12 months. This put the tech giant on pace for its best day since May 5, 2023.Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, the world's largest chipmaker, rallied 8% after posting an earnings and revenue beat for the fourth quarter.First-time filings for unemployment insurance came in at 187,000 for the week ended Jan. 13, down 16,000 from the previous period, the Labor Department reported Thursday. That was stronger than economists' consensus estimate of 208,000, according to numbers gathered by Dow Jones.Prices for the 10-year Treasury faded, raising yields to 4.14% from Wednesday's 4.10%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.Oil prices gained $1.33 to $73.89 U.S. a barrel.Gold prices shone brighter $10.00 to $2,016.50.

