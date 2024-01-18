(MENAFN- Baystreet) Badger, Hammond, Stingray at 52-Week Highs

Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Glenn Wilkins - Thursday, January 18, 2024







G Mining Hits 52-Week High on Recognition G Mining Ventures Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $1.80 Thursday. G Mining has been named to the 2024 OTCQX ® Best 50, a ranking of top performing companies traded on the OTCQX Best Market last year.Aton Resources Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 27 cents Thursday. No news stories available today.Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $45.78 Thursday. No news stories available today.Spectral Medical Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of 50 cents Thursday. No news stories available today.Farmers Edge Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of 34.5 cents Thursday. No news stories available today.Gold Reserve Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $4.20 Thursday. No news stories available today.Haivision Systems Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $4.77 Thursday. No news stories available today.Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (T.A) hit a new 52-week high of $89.71 Thursday. No news stories available today.Loblaw Companies Limited (T.L) hit a new 52-week high of $133.92 Thursday. No news stories available today.Mega Uranium Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of 49.5 cents Thursday. No news stories available today.ONEX Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $98.88 Thursday. No news stories available today.Thermal Energy International Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 28 cents Thursday. No news stories available today.Thomson Reuters Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $201.73 Thursday. No news stories available today.Thiogenesis Therapeutics Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 84 cents Thursday. No news stories available today.Uranium Royalty Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $4.75 Thursday. No news stories available today.Wall Financial Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $23.54 Thursday. No news stories available today.

