Arab Ministers Meet In UAE To Discuss AI, Smart Cities Initiatives

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Salem Al-Methen

ABU DHABI, Jan 18 (KUNA) -- The UAE Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) hosted the 27th Session of the Council of Arab Ministers of Communications and Information in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

The meeting focused on the initiatives to develop artificial intelligence (AI), smart cities and cybersecurity on regional and international scales, said Mohammad Al-Ramsi, TDRA Deputy Director-General for the Telecommunications Sector.

The ministerial meeting highlighted the importance of polling the Arab knowledge to keep abreast with the developments in the ICT infrastructure and realize a digitally-integrated community, he told KUNA following the meeting.

"The meeting discussed the challenges facing the ICT sector and the efforts to boost regional cooperation and realize sustainable development in the Arab world," Al-Ramsi pointed out.

The UAE official stressed the importance of upgrading the ITC infrastructure, praising the Arab initiatives in this regard.

The meeting provided an invaluable opportunity for Arab decision makers to share experience in promoting the role of the ITC sector in progress and prosperity, and taking stock of the global developments in this sector, he went on.

Dealing with the Palestine question, Al-Ramsi said it is a central cause for the Arab and Muslim nations.

"The ministerial meeting mulled over initiatives for keeping Palestine's ITC sector on track to meet the targets of development in the rest of Arab countries.

"A team from the Council of Arab Ministers of Communications and Information is working on a draft resolution for the rehabilitating the ITC sector in Gaza Strip as part of the post-conflict reconstruction," he said.

Al-Ramsi added that the draft, when complete, will be presented to the International Telecommunication Union - a specialized agency of the United Nations based in Geneva, Switzerland.

Chairman of Kuwait's Communication and Information Technology Regulatory Authority of Kuwait (CITRA) Omar Al-Omar took part in the just-ended meeting. (pickup previous)

