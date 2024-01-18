Anita Jaffer, Psyd, A Psychologist With The Children's Assessment Center

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

New York City, New York Jan 18, 2024 (Issuewire )

-

Dr. Jaffer is a highly accomplished psychologist, holding the position of Clinical Director at The Children's Assessment Center in Houston, Texas. Her professional expertise includes individual, family, and group therapy for victims of trauma and their families, offered in both English and Spanish. She has undergone specialized training in Trauma-Focused Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, showcasing her dedication to staying at the forefront of evidence-based practices.

A distinctive aspect of her work lies in her focus on bilingual psychological assessment and therapy. Her commitment extends to training mental health professionals in assessing and treating Muslim clients, emphasizing cultural competence in mental health services.

Academically, Dr. Jaffer's journey began at the University of Denver, where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology, Spanish, and Biology. She then went on to graduate with her Doctor of Clinical Psychology degree from the Arizona School of Professional Psychology in Phoenix in 2013.

Beyond her immediate professional circle, Dr. Jaffer serves as a consultant and liaison in the larger Muslim community. She plays a crucial role in providing psychoeducation on a range of mental health topics, contributing to the overall well-being of the community.

Through her leadership, she ensures that national accreditation standards are met and implemented consistently by clinicians in the department to deliver optimal care to clients. She fosters an environment that constantly evaluates progress and supports the professional growth of clinicians and training cohorts. By developing and maintaining relationships with partner agencies, Dr. Jaffer advocates for the needs of clients and promotes collaboration and consultation with a multidisciplinary team of forensic interviewers, family advocates, law enforcement, and the District Attorney's Office. She has also served as an expert and fact witness in civil and criminal cases related to child sexual abuse.

Psychology is the science of behavior and mind. It includes the study of conscious and unconscious phenomena, as well as feeling and thought. It is an academic discipline of immense scope. Psychologists assess, diagnose, and treat the psychological problems and behavioral dysfunctions resulting from, or related to, physical and mental health. In addition, they play a major role in the promotion of healthy behavior, preventing diseases and improving patients' quality of life.

Learn More about Dr. Anita Jaffer:

Through her findatopdoc profile,

About FindaTopDoc

FindaTopDoc is a digital health information company that helps connect patients with local physicians and specialists who accept your insurance. Our goal is to help guide you on your journey towards optimal health by providing you with the know-how to make informed decisions for you and your family.