Joshua Smith, MD, An Anesthesiologist With Southern Anesthesia Management

A prominent anesthesiologist, Dr. Smith is affiliated with Southern Anesthesia Management in Birmingham, Alabama.

Before embarking on his professional journey, he earned his medical degree from the University of Alabama School of Medicine in 2003 and completed his residency in anesthesiology at the University of Alabama at Birmingham in 2007.

As a testament to his success, the doctor is board-certified in anesthesiology by the American Board of Anesthesiology (ABA). As the certifying body for anesthesiologists since 1938, the ABA is committed to partnering with physicians to advance lifelong learning and exceptional patient care. Its mission is to advance the highest standards of the practice of anesthesiology.

Anesthesiology is the medical specialty concerned with the total perioperative care of patients before, during, and after surgery. It encompasses anesthesia, intensive care medicine, critical emergency medicine, and pain medicine. Anesthesiologists have the primary responsibility of monitoring the patient's vital signs during surgery. In addition to basic measurements such as pulse, blood pressure, and temperature, they measure the patient's respiration.

