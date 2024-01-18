Paul A. Kennedy III, MS, DDS, A Dentist With Kennedy Dental Care

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

A devoted dentist, Dr. Kennedy, fondly known as "Dr. Paul," is a source of pride for Corpus Christi, Texas, where he is deeply rooted in the community. A native of this vibrant coastal city, his educational journey reflects his commitment to both academic excellence and his hometown.

In regards to her educational background, he attended Windsor Park Elementary, Baker Middle School, and graduated from Mary Carroll High School. He furthered his studies at Baylor University, earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in biology. His pursuit of knowledge continued at Texas A&M – Corpus Christi, where he obtained a Master of Science degree.

Dr. Kennedy's journey in dentistry led him to the University of the Pacific School of Dentistry in San Francisco, California, where he earned his Doctor of Dental Surgery (D.D.S.) degree. Committed to specializing in pediatric dentistry, he completed his certificate in pediatric dentistry at the University of Texas Health Science Center in San Antonio.

Among his professional affiliations, the doctor is a member of the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry (AAPD), the Texas Academy of Pediatric Dentistry (TAPD), the Texas Dental Association (TDA), and the Nueces Valley District Dental Society.

