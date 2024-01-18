Daron Borst, Recognized By Bestagents As A 2023 Top Agent

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Daron is a results-driven Realtor Sales Associate with Coldwell Banker Realty, operating out of the office in Encinitas, California.

Born and raised in Ohio, Daron settled in North San Diego 16 years ago after crisscrossing the country during his career as a special agent with the FBI. He served as the executive in charge of major fraud investigations and the SWAT & Hostage Negotiation team commander for the San Diego region, contributing an impressive 33 years of dedicated service to the FBI. During his law enforcement tenure, his interest in properties and homes flourished, ultimately paving the way for his transition to the real estate industry.

With a background in combating white-collar crimes, Daron brings a unique perspective to his real estate practice, prioritizing the education and protection of his clients. His specialization in international relocations ensures a smooth transition for clients moving from abroad.

Actively involved in professional associations, Daron is a member of both the National Association of Realtors and the California Association of Realtors. Further demonstrating his commitment to professional excellence, he holds the distinction of being a Certified Probate and Trust Specialist.

Attributing his success to perseverance, Daron firmly believes that“Failure is an event, not a death sentence.” His outstanding achievements have earned him recognition in the prestigious Marquis Who's Who.

Outside of real estate, Daron actively engages with the community, dedicating his time to coaching Little League and providing support to the Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation. He also enjoys watching his son play competitive baseball and following his beloved Ohio State Buckeyes.