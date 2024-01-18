Henry F. Showah, MD, FACEP, An Emergency Physician With Tri

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

A highly trained emergency physician, Dr. Showah specializes in the treatment of various medical conditions, showcasing a broad scope of expertise. His focus areas include pain management, where he employs advanced techniques to alleviate and manage pain effectively.

Throughout his academic career, he graduated from the University of Connecticut School of Medicine in 1991 and completed further training at the prestigious McGill University Faculty of Medicine, showcasing a commitment to diverse and high-quality medical education.

Subsequent to his education, the doctor attained board certification in emergency medicine through the American Board of Emergency Medicine (ABEM). The ABEM certifies emergency physicians who meet its educational, professional, and examination standards.

Emergency medicine, also known as accident and emergency medicine, is the medical specialty concerned with the care of illnesses or injuries requiring immediate medical attention. An emergency physician works in an emergency department to care for acutely ill or injured patients on an unscheduled basis.

