Muntaz A. Majeed, MD, An Internist In Private Practice

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

New York City, New York Jan 18, 2024 (Issuewire )

-

With a commitment to providing comprehensive and patient-centered care, Dr. Majeed specializes in internal medicine. His extensive expertise spans various medical conditions, with a particular focus on treating chronic diabetes, obesity, hypertension, and other complex health issues.

Before embarking on his professional journey, he earned his medical degree at the University of Havana in Cuba in 1983 from the prestigious Instituto Superior de Ciencias Médicas de la Habana. Moreover, he underwent residency training at Howard University Hospital in Washington, D.C. from 1996 to 1999.

Subsequent to his training, Dr. Majeed attained board certification in internal medicine through the American Board of Internal Medicine (ABIM) in 1991. The ABIM is a physician-led, non-profit, independent evaluation organization driven by doctors who want to achieve higher standards for better care in a rapidly changing world. He has maintained board certification throughout his career.

Internal medicine is the medical specialty dealing with the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of adult diseases. Physicians specializing in Internal Medicine are called Internists. They manage and prevent common and complex diseases by providing comprehensive care and promoting overall well-being.

Learn More about Dr. Muntaz A. Majeed:

Through his findatopdoc profile,

About FindaTopDoc

FindaTopDoc is a digital health information company that helps connect patients with local physicians and specialists who accept your insurance. Our goal is to help guide you on your journey towards optimal health by providing you with the know-how to make informed decisions for you and your family.