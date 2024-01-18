Sumandeep Brar, MD, An Internist With Gonzaba Medical Group

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Dr. Brar embodies a unique journey that spans across continents, bringing a rich tapestry of cultural experiences to her medical practice. Born in Arizona, she later moved to India, where she cherished a childhood surrounded by the warmth of a large extended family, cousins, and grandparents.

Specializing in Internal Medicine, she addresses a spectrum of health issues, including diabetes, hypertension, obesity, hyperlipidemia, arthritis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and depression. Her commitment to patient-centered care is evident in her belief in putting patients first, aligning seamlessly with the values of Gonzaba, where she joined the team in 2023.

Before embarking on her professional journey, Dr. Brar pursued her MBBS (Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery) degree from Christian Medical College in Ludhiana, India. Her educational journey continued with residency training at The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley in Edinburg, Texas, where she honed her skills in Internal Medicine.

Subsequent to her training, the doctor attained board certification in internal medicine through the American Board of Internal Medicine (ABIM) in 2023. The ABIM is a physician-led, non-profit, independent evaluation organization driven by doctors who want to achieve higher standards for better care in a rapidly changing world. She has maintained board certification throughout her career.

Internal medicine is the medical specialty dealing with the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of adult diseases. Physicians specializing in Internal Medicine are called Internists. They manage and prevent common and complex diseases by providing comprehensive care and promoting overall well-being.

When not seeing patients, you can find Dr Brar volunteering locally in the community, spending quality time with friends and family, playing with her dog and being by the water.

