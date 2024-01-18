Shannon Kee, Recognized By Bestagents As A 2023 Top Agent

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Shannon is a highly accomplished realtor affiliated with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Momentum in Kaysville, Utah.

Possessing a diverse skill set, she excels as an Accredited Buyer's Representative (ABR), Seller Representative Specialist (SRS), Real Estate Negotiation Expert (RENE), Pricing Strategy Advisor (PSA), Military Relocation Professional (MRP), At Home with Diversity (AHWD), relocation specialist, staging consultant, and LuxBHGRE Certified.

Motivated by a desire to assist military families and individuals undergoing relocation, Shannon, whose husband is a retired military personnel, possesses a deep understanding of their unique circumstances. Her firsthand experience with numerous relocations, stemming from her family's ties to the Air Force, equips her with unique insights into the challenges of finding homes that meet specific requirements and time constraints.

Prior to her successful real estate career, Shannon spent over sixteen years in the corporate world, earning accolades as an award-winning employee. Leveraging this extensive professional background, she provides clients with a wealth of market knowledge, top-notch service, steadfast dedication, and strategic marketing strategies, ensuring a seamless experience in the home buying or selling process.

Among her professional affiliations, Shannon is an active member of the Women's Council of Realtors, the Northern Wasatch Association of Realtors, the National Association of Realtors, and the Utah Association of Realtors.

With a passion for design and marketing, Shannon understands the impact of visual appeal and effective promotion in the real estate industry. Her creative abilities showcase properties in the most captivating manner, ensuring maximum exposure and attracting potential buyers.

Beyond her design and marketing skills, Shannon is renowned for her keen attention to market trends. She consistently stays abreast of the latest developments, pricing fluctuations, and buyer preferences, providing clients with valuable insights.

Detail-oriented by nature, Shannon leaves no stone unturned when it comes to researching and evaluating properties, contracts, and market conditions. Her meticulous approach ensures accuracy and minimizes the risk of any oversights or errors. Clients can rest assured that their interests are safeguarded throughout the entire process.

Shannon credits her success to the emphasis she places on building relationships. Known as the“mama bear” among her peers, she nurtures her clients by offering a concierge service to new agents entering the industry and delivering white glove service to her clients. Her unwavering dedication and tireless work ethic ensure that she goes above and beyond to find properties that not only align with market trends but also perfectly suit her clients' desires.