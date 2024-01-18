New Book Challenges Traditional Health Views&Gt Health Backwards&Gt An Original Look From Different Perspective: Cyndi Whatif

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

In a society inundated with health advice, Cyndi Whatif's new book, Health Backwards: An Original Look from a Different Perspective, takes a bold step to disrupt the status quo. Published to clear her name after facing skepticism from doctors who couldn't identify her health issues, Cyndi offers readers a fresh viewpoint that pushes the boundaries of conventional health beliefs.

Albert Einstein once said, "To raise new questions, new possibilities, to regard old problems from a new angle, requires creative imagination and marks real advance in science." Cyndi has embraced this wisdom in her book, introducing a revolutionary perspective on health.

Cyndi's journey began when, at 40, her doctor gave her a life expectancy of 38-42. Determined to defy the odds, Cyndi, a stay-at-home mom, tapped into her rusty Bachelor of Science degree to experiment on herself. Faced with a dire prognosis, she started asking different questions, leading to different answers and, ultimately, different results. Living fourteen-plus years past her expected expiration date, Cyndi believes she has uncovered the reason some people struggle with their health.

Health Backwards challenges the common perception of chronic inflammation, suggesting it's not the problem but a warning signal of something deeper. Cyndi introduces the concept of "intelligent disobedience," a last-ditch effort by the body to protect itself. She terms this phenomenon the Defensive Individual Shield Hypothesis (DISH), explaining its role, impact, and her journey in understanding and addressing it.

This thought-provoking book, using simple language and junior high-level science, is not medical advice but a guide for those seeking answers to invisible illnesses, autoimmune challenges, chronic fatigue, and more. Cyndi's naturopath doctor affirmed, "What you are figuring out is going to force science to catch up with you."

Health Backwards is a beacon of hope for those grappling with health mysteries. Cyndi invites readers to ponder: What if we don't know what we don't know? The book targets invisible illness sufferers, EMF-sensitive individuals, autoimmune disease patients, and those with severe food and environmental allergies.

In addition to challenging health norms, Cyndi Whatif's Health Backwards has earned an Honorable Mention at The BookFest Fall 2023 in the nonfiction category of Science Breakthrough. This accolade is a testament to the book's exceptional contribution to the field and Cyndi's unique perspective on health.

Cyndi Whatif recently engaged in a captivating interview with Kate Delaney, unscrambling the insights and inspiration behind Health Backwards: An Original Look from a Different Perspective. In this intriguing conversation, Cyndi delved into the decade-long exploration of her groundbreaking body system hypothesis. Listeners gained a profound understanding of Cyndi's relentless pursuit of knowledge and the possibilities her unique perspective exposes.