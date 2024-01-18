Winter Storms Kill At Least 33 People, US In Deep Freeze

(MENAFN- AzerNews) At least 33 people have died as of late Wednesday from severe
winter storms that have put most of the US in a deep freeze, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.
Many of the nearly three dozen deaths reported so far are
because of weather-related circumstances such as car accidents due
to icy roads and hypothermia caused by near sub-freezing
temperatures, according to multiple media outlets.
Heavy snowfall and freezing rain have blanketed much of the
Pacific Northwest, shutting down roads and causing power outages to
nearly 100,000 residents, according to the website
PowerOutage.
The National Weather Service (NWS) warned that in addition to
the ice storms, there are more severe winter weather conditions on
the way.
"The heaviest period of snow with this storm has yet to arrive,"
said the NWS in Spokane, Washington.
"Heavy snows (1-2+ feet) are expected through Friday across the
Cascades and Northern Rockies which will make for dangerous
travel," the NWS continued, adding that a quarter-inch of ice could
coat the ground in Portland, Oregon.
Weather alerts are in place in southern states such as
Mississippi, Florida and Tennessee as well as states in the
northeast such as New York, Connecticut and Maine.
The National Weather service said lake-effect snow will continue
in Mississippi, while tornadoes touched down in Florida. In
Tennessee, 10 million residents have been asked to conserve energy
to prevent power outages due to near sub-zero temperatures closing
in because of the wind chill.
The NWS said New York and Connecticut could see up to 5 inches
(12 centimeters) of snow by Friday. Buffalo, New York has already
gotten 30 inches (76 centimeters) of snowfall and could see that
amount double in the next 24 to 48 hours. Maine is also bracing for
additional snowfall as well as flood warnings and the arctic blast
is expected to bring possible sub-zero wind chill temperatures.
The winter storms have caused chaos on highways with overturned
semi-trucks and traffic accidents due to heavy snowfall and icy
road conditions. In addition, more than 10,000 flights have been
delayed with nearly 3,000 cancellations so far, with more delays
and cancellations expected as the storms continue to wreak havoc
through the end of the week.
