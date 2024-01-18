Davos: Georgian PM, EBRD President Discuss Successful Cooperation

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili and Odile Renaud-Basso, the President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, on Wednesday discussed the key directions of successful cooperation and prospects of future collaboration at the meeting held within the scope of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.

The sides also reviewed the projects implemented with support from the EBRD both in the public and private sectors. Garibashvili thanked Renaud-Basso for her support and highlighted the assistance of EBRD in financing“strategic directions”, allowing the country to carry out“important reforms”.

The“historic decision” of the European Council to grant Georgia the European Union membership candidate status in December 2023 was also pointed out by the officials, with the PM discussing the country's future plans on the path of European integration, the Government Administration said.

Garibashvili briefed the EBRD President on the“positive trends” in Georgia's economy and emphasised that despite the difficult situation in the Black Sea region and worldwide, the country maintained“steady” economic growth rates. The Government's effective policy has brought“a double-digit economic growth” in Georgia in the past two years, he added.

The conversation touched on the large infrastructural projects “actively pursued” by the Government's economic team.

The Head of Government also highlighted the EBRD's“diversified portfolio” in Georgia, making up about €5 billion in 289 projects.