Davos: Georgian PM, EBRD President Discuss Successful Cooperation

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili and Odile
Renaud-Basso, the President of the European Bank for Reconstruction
and Development, on Wednesday discussed the key directions of
successful cooperation and prospects of future collaboration at the
meeting held within the scope of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.
The sides also reviewed the projects implemented with support
from the EBRD both in the public and private sectors. Garibashvili
thanked Renaud-Basso for her support and highlighted the assistance
of EBRD in financing“strategic directions”, allowing the country
to carry out“important reforms”.
The“historic decision” of the European Council to grant Georgia
the European Union membership candidate status in December 2023 was
also pointed out by the officials, with the PM discussing the
country's future plans on the path of European integration, the
Government Administration said.
Garibashvili briefed the EBRD President on the“positive trends”
in Georgia's economy and emphasised that despite the difficult
situation in the Black Sea region and worldwide, the country
maintained“steady” economic growth rates. The Government's
effective policy has brought“a double-digit economic growth” in
Georgia in the past two years, he added.
The conversation touched on the large infrastructural projects
“actively pursued” by the Government's economic team.
The Head of Government also highlighted the EBRD's“diversified
portfolio” in Georgia, making up about €5 billion in 289
projects.
