China To Establish A Vaccine Production Enterprise In Uzbekistan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Ministry of Agriculture hosted a meeting with
representatives of the Chinese company JINHAI Technology, Azernews reports, citing Kun News Agency.
According to the Ministry, in recent years, the development of
animal husbandry has been considered a priority task in Uzbekistan.
However, there is still a lot to be done in terms of raising
livestock and protecting them from infectious diseases.
At the meeting, it was noted that the protein disease, which
occurs frequently in the country, seriously damages livestock, and
that the vaccine against this disease is imported from abroad,
which causes an increase in financial costs.
As a solution to this problem, JINHAI Technology company
representatives offered to establish a cooperative joint venture
that will produce vaccines to protect livestock from infectious
diseases in Uzbekistan. This proposal was approved by the officials
of the ministry and it was agreed to sign a memorandum of
cooperation.
