China To Establish A Vaccine Production Enterprise In Uzbekistan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Ministry of Agriculture hosted a meeting with representatives of the Chinese company JINHAI Technology, Azernews reports, citing Kun News Agency.

According to the Ministry, in recent years, the development of animal husbandry has been considered a priority task in Uzbekistan. However, there is still a lot to be done in terms of raising livestock and protecting them from infectious diseases.

At the meeting, it was noted that the protein disease, which occurs frequently in the country, seriously damages livestock, and that the vaccine against this disease is imported from abroad, which causes an increase in financial costs.

As a solution to this problem, JINHAI Technology company representatives offered to establish a cooperative joint venture that will produce vaccines to protect livestock from infectious diseases in Uzbekistan. This proposal was approved by the officials of the ministry and it was agreed to sign a memorandum of cooperation.