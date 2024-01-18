Three-Year-Old Girl From UAE Makes History By Becoming Youngest Writer In World

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A three-year-old girl from the United Arab Emirates named
Al–Maha Rashid Al-Meiri made history by publishing two children's
novels - Flower and Honeybee, thereby becoming the youngest writer
in the world, Azernews reports, Arabic media
outlets.
Within 24 hours she sold more than 1,000 copies of both her
books and became the youngest writer in the world (female), which
was noted in the Guinness Book of Records.
Al-Mahi's interest in storytelling and drawing led her to learn
how to write and create fiction stories for children, accompanied
by beautiful, vivid illustrations.
In her stories, Al-Maha tries to convey to readers the
importance of environmental principles. According to her mother,
Al-Maha wants to instill in children her age the importance of
preserving the environment.
The girl's mother spoke about her interest in the environment
and ecological worldview: "When we attended the COP28 conference in
Dubai last November, I felt that Al-Mahi had ideas for creating
stories on an environmental theme. After attending the conference,
we really realized the importance of preserving the environment and
the need to educate children on this issue. Al-Maha is proof that
reading skills can be developed from an early age. Her talent and
self-confidence made us push her to try to set a Guinness World
Record."
Al-Mahi's older sister is currently the youngest writer to
publish a bilingual book, and her brother is the youngest male
author. As the mother of the children notes, the brother and sister
are one of the motivations for which Alma took up writing.
Their mother emphasizes the importance of discovering the
talents of children, nurturing and increasing their self-confidence
so that they can become active members of society, and able to take
responsibility.
