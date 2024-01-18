(MENAFN- AzerNews) From March, the Swedish government plans to introduce security
screening zones in certain areas where there is a risk of crimes,
including shootings and explosions, Azernews reports.
Opinions are completely divided in this regard at the Stockholm
City Hall.
The Government's proposal suggests that within the security
zone, the police should be able to conduct a personal search of
citizens, including children, without suspicion of committing
criminal offenses, as well as search vehicles in search of weapons
or other dangerous items.
"I am extremely concerned about the creation of security zones
in vulnerable areas. This leads to a division between people," said
Karin Vanngard, a member of the financial council of the Mayor's
Office.
In response to the government, the city administration writes
that the introduction of security zones can affect trust in both
the police and society as a whole.
"It is difficult to predict the consequences of how this will be
perceived by a child who grows up in a vulnerable area and has no
contact with criminals when the police search them," officials
say.
Opposition councilman Christopher Fjellner believes that the
decision on the screening zones is very welcome, and believes that
this proposal is not controversial. He does not understand
Vanngard's argument about the impact of this decision on increased
segregation.
The Christian Democrats party demands the introduction of safety
zones in Stockholm's public transport. According to them, the
number of armed incidents in public transport has increased to
about 500 per year.
