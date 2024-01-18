France Acts As Wrecking Ball In Peacebuilding Process In S Caucasus

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
After the French Senate's discussion on January 17 on adopting a
resolution and imposing sanctions on Azerbaijan about Armenia, the
peace treaty and its signing between Azerbaijan and Armenia will
probably remain in question. The series of anti-Azerbaijani
statements, resolutions, and all French interference in the affairs
of the South Caucasus will have their consequences. The truth is
that neither Armenia nor France needed a peace treaty or its
signing with Azerbaijan. Unfortunately, this was confirmed by the
recent actions of the two sister states (Armenia and France)
following the groundless decision of the French Senate.
It is worth starting with the fact that France is one of the
favourites of the European Union. We also know that the EU, in its
desire to "help" Armenia and Azerbaijan achieve peace, sent an
"observer mission" to the border zones of Armenia. As of today, the
EU mission in Armenia, on the instructions of EU High
Representative Josep Borrell, has increased its number of observers
to 209 people.
It should also be recalled that the EU mission has made a
jubilee number of 1500 patrols on the territory of Armenia.
However, the funny story is that the Armenian population has not
been informed yet by the official Yerevan concerning what the
"mission" is actually looking for near the border of Armenia with
Azerbaijan.
A British journalist and expert, Neil Watson, commented on the
issue for AZERNEWS, saying that the EU is
dominated by pro-Armenian countries, of which France is of course
the most ardent. The expert says that the EU overwhelmingly
supports the opinion that Azerbaijan has committed so-called
"ethnic cleansing" against Armenians, even though the opposite is
true.
"All these missions are interested in pacifying the Armenian
diaspora in Europe, which is rich, powerful, and influential.
Besides, Islamophobia has increased since the beginning of the
Hamas-Israeli conflict, and this has influenced EU policy," the
journalist said.
Azerbaijan gave a worthy response to the provocations by France
and the resolution passed by the Senate imposing sanctions on the
former.
The French Senate passed a resolution with 336 votes in favour
and one against imposing sanctions against Azerbaijan. As a
response, the Azerbaijani Parliament (Milli Majlis) called on the
authorities to impose sanctions against France, freeze all assets
of French officials, terminate all economic ties with France,
withdraw all French companies, including Total, from Azerbaijan,
and prevent French companies from participating in any projects
ordered by Azerbaijan.
Azerbaijan warned Western countries not to interfere in the
internal affairs of the countries of the South Caucasus and not to
interfere in the realisation of the peace process for which the
entire Turkic world has been waiting for so long.
By keeping millions of skulls of people who died as the result
of the deadliest policy of France in the capital of the country, by
keeping the bones and remains of colonised Algerians in their
museums, and by robbing all the countries under its leverage, they
are trying to accuse Azerbaijan without evidence of what it did not
do.
The British expert added that he does not believe that the mass
of French politicians really understand the economic benefits of
warm French-Azerbaijani bilateral relations.
"Their policies are driven by the Franco-Armenian diaspora in
French business and politics, Islamophobia, which is a
long-standing and documented element of French collective
psychology derived from the remnants of colonialism in North
Africa, and the belief that Armenia is their outpost in the South
Caucasus. The Armenian narrative is in line with prevailing
perceptions of Islam and therefore receives a lot of support at the
highest levels," Watson said.
It is worth recalling that the only person who had the "faberge"
courage and justice in the Senate to respond against this
resolution of the French Senate was Senator Nathalie Goulet, who
stated.
"This resolution has nothing to do with reality; it is directed
against peace and stability, against a better future for the South
Caucasus. The authors of this document have completely forgotten
about Armenia's occupation policy."
Goulet added that the Armenian Diaspora in France is playing a
toxic and very dangerous game.
"This is a useless activity and is directed against peace," the
senator said.
Certainly, France's straining of diplomatic relations with
Azerbaijan raises a number of serious questions. In order to
appease Armenia or realise its interests in the region, official
Paris acts as an accomplice, even in the deepening of the conflict
and the start of the next war.
Neil Watson points out that this position of France is not in
good faith, and the only way to achieve peace is for France to
withdraw from its position.
"I believe that it cannot be considered a correct and adequate
policy for a country like France, which has a deep-rooted history
in Europe and has sufficient influence in the EU, to spoil
relations with a country like Azerbaijan, which has great economic
potential in the South Caucasus. I think that France should abandon
this policy and soon improve relations between the two countries.
The EU has always supported peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan in
its policy and on its political agenda. Because war and conflict
have never benefited any party in a nutshell."
