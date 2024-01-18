               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Canadian Military Already Trained Nearly 200 Ukrainian Tankers


1/18/2024 3:10:37 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Canadian Armed Forces have shown how they train Ukrainian tankers to use Leopard 2 tanks.

That's according to the X account of Canada's military training mission UNIFIER, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“OpUNIFIER's Leopard Training Element trained approximately 190 Ukrainian tankers during the LTE's three rotations,” the post says.

As reported, as part of Operation UNIFIER, the Canadian Armed Forces have trained more than 39,000 Ukrainian military personnel since 2015.
Since Russia's full-scale invasion, Canadian instructors left the territory of Ukraine, but in a few months the training was resumed in the UK, Poland and Latvia.

