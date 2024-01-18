President Awards 152 Ukrainian Defenders, 80 Of Them Posthumously

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has honored 152 defenders of Ukraine with state awards, including 80 posthumously.

The corresponding decrees as of January 18 were published on the president's website, Ukrinform reports.

According to the decrees, the awards were given "for personal courage shown in the defense of Ukraine's state sovereignty and territorial integrity, selfless performance of military duty."

Zelensky, Sunak visit wounded Ukrainian defenders at Kyiv hospital

The defenders were awarded the Orders of Bohdan Khmelnytskyi and Danylo Halytskyi, the Order for Courage, as well as the medals "For Military Service to Ukraine," "Defender of the Fatherland” and“For the Saved Life”.

As Ukrinform reported, on January 8, President Volodymyr Zelensky awarded another 193 defenders of Ukraine with state awards, 124 of them posthumously.