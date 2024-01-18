Ministry Of Reconstruction And USAID Engage International Business In Community Reconstruction

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ministry of Communities, Territories, and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine will cooperate with USAID to engage international businesses to rebuild communities and support affected businesses.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Reconstruction, Ukrinform reported.

"The USAID SOERA project has supported the ministry's Business Advisory Group (BAG) initiative, which aims to simplify interaction with international and Ukrainian businesses to rebuild Ukraine. The focus is on supporting businesses in the most war-affected communities," the statement said.

According to Oleksandra Azarkhina, Deputy Minister of Communities, Territories, and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine, the project aims to identify and overcome key challenges for businesses at the local and regional levels.

Shmyhal, Séjourné consider involving Frenchin Ukraine's reconstruction projects

The Business Advisory Group initiative is intended to provide direct access for international and Ukrainian businesses to rebuild the country. About 300 participants from 23 countries have already expressed an active desire to participate.

Only 5% ofreturned to Kherson region after de-occupation

As reported, the Business Advisory Group platform was created at the initiative of the Ministry of Communities, Territories, and Infrastructure Development and brings together representatives of various types of businesses interested in systematic work in Ukraine. Most of the participants of the meeting are also members of the Ukraine Business Compact initiative, under which about 600 companies have signed a Memorandum declaring their intention to contribute to Ukraine's recovery.