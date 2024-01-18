Russians Trying To Capture Kupiansk Forest And Synkivka - Syrskyi

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, visited military units holding defense in the Kupiansk direction and planned the use of reserves with their commanders.

Syrskyi reported on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

According to the commander, the situation in the Kupiansk direction remains difficult. The enemy continues to conduct active assault operations and intense fire.

The Russian invaders focused their main efforts on pushing the units of the Defense Forces out of the Kupiansk forest and capturing Synkivka in the Kharkiv Oblast.

The commander made a working visit to the military units holding the defense in this area of the frontline to ensure control over the situation and provide assistance in the field.

Syrskyi heard reports from commanders on the current situation and the type of enemy actions.

"Together with the commanders of military units, we analyzed the enemy's likely further actions and determined the best options for our troops. We planned the use of reserves and the order of fire," he noted.

The Land Forces Commander emphasized that despite the difficult situation, Ukrainian defenders are holding the line in the Kupiansk direction and destroying the enemy.

As reported, in the Lyman-Kupiansk and Bakhmut directions in the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia operational and strategic group of troops, the Defense Forces eliminated more than 300 Russian invaders and destroyed 136 units of enemy equipment over the past day.