Russian Troops Attack Nikopol With Kamikaze Drones

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the afternoon, the enemy attacked Nikopol with two kamikaze drones.

Serhiy Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"Today the Russian army hit Nikopol with two kamikaze drones," Lysak wrote.

According to him, the enemy also shelled the Marhanets and Pokrovsk communities with heavy artillery. He launched two dozen shells at the local villages.

Enemy attacksdistrict 12 times with kamikaze drones

"People are unharmed. A private house was damaged," added Lysak.

Earlier it was reported that yesterday Russian troops sent drones to the Nikopol district. Two people were injured.