Russia Modernizes Kh-101 Cruise Missiles - Intelligence

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian Kh-101 missiles are now different from those used by the invaders in 2022.

This was stated by Vadym Skibitskyi, a representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, during a discussion program in Davos, Ukrinform reported.

"The enemy is learning, and learning quite quickly. I'll give you an example: Kh-101 cruise missiles are completely different from those used in 2022. This is a missile with an active electronic warfare system, with active protection, heat traps, etc.", said the DIU representative.

According to him, Ukraine needs to develop air defense and the defense industry. At the same time, he rejected the possibility of a transition to a 'blind' defense.

"We have to develop everything: air defense, defense of the military-industrial complex, and its production, and we have to take counteroffensive measures to prevent the loss of territories. The experience of 2023 showed us this," Skibitskyi said.

As reported, the target of Russian missile strikes is no longer energy facilities, as it was last winter, but infrastructure facilities, primarily in the defense industry.