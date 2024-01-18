Ivano-Frankivsk Hands Over 25 FPV Drones To Oleksa Dovbush Brigade

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The 68th Separate Jaeger Brigade named after Oleksa Dovbush received 25 FPV drones from Ivano-Frankivsk.

This was reported on Facebook by Ivano-Frankivsk Mayor Ruslan Martsinkiv, Ukrinform reports.

"Our defenders from the 68th Separate Jaeger Brigade named after Oleksa Dovbush have recently received 25 FPV drones," Martsinkiv said.

According to him, these drones are already helping them to hold the line in the Kharkiv sector.

As reported, 50 FPV drones were delivered from Ivano-Frankivsk to the military serving in the Avdiivka direction.