Netherlands Wants To Join EU Security Mission In Red Sea

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Netherlands intends to join the EU mission to ensure the safety of navigation in the Red Sea.

This was stated by Dutch Defense Minister Keesa Ollongren in an interview with BNR , a Ukrinform correspondent reported.

According to the minister, the Netherlands plans to provide a frigate for the EU mission in the Red Sea to protect ships from Houthi attacks.

"We are studying this issue. We are also properly discussing this topic with the House of Representatives," Ollongren said.

As reported, the European Union plans to send at least three warships to protect ships in the Red Sea from attacks by Yemeni Houthis.