NATO Official: Ukraine Achieving Significant Results On Battlefield

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine is achieving substantial results on the battlefield, while Russia's actions are ineffective from a military point of view.

The Chair of the NATO Military Committee, Admiral Rob Bauer, said this at a press conference following a two-day meeting of the Military Committee, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"Our assessment is: there is intense fighting going on. And while Russia's most recent attacks are devastating, they are not militarily effective. At the same time, we see substantial military successes on the Ukrainian side," he said.

Bauer added that the world "may have been overly optimistic in 2023, and it is important that in 2024 we don't become overly pessimistic."

Bauer noted that today is the "694th day of what Russia thought would be a three-day war."

"Ukraine has prevailed as a sovereign independent nation in Europe. They are closer to the Euro-Atlantic family than ever. And they have inflicted heavy losses on Russia," the admiral said.

NATO deputy secretary general: Ukraine will be priority at Washington summit

He recalled that today Russia has lost more than 300,000 personnel, including those killed and wounded, as well as thousands of tanks and armored vehicles and hundreds of planes. The Ukrainians have been able to liberate significant parts of their territory, pushing back the Russians from roughly 50% of what they occupied at the beginning of the war, Bauer said.

Another gain is that the Ukrainians have been able to conduct deep strikes, destroying key Russian capabilities, he said. The fact that Ukraine has been able, without a real navy, to push back the Russian Black Sea Fleet and open up a grain corridor is another huge gain.

"All military leaders around the table affirmed their strong commitment to helping our Ukrainian brothers and sisters defend themselves. This is not charity. Support to Ukraine is a direct investment in our own security. The only way to get a lasting, negotiated solution is to strengthen the Ukrainian position on the battlefield," the admiral said.

Photo: EPA-EFE