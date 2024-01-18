Leading Through Exponential Change: Info-Tech Research Group Publishes Approach For Effective Governance And Risk Management In Age Of AI

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Info-Tech's latest blueprint explores the transformative impact of exponential IT, delving into strategic leadership, risk management, and governance, offering a roadmap for organizations to thrive in a rapidly evolving technological landscape.

TORONTO, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - As the unprecedented surge in technological innovation grows exponentially, driven by AI and other emerging technologies, the traditional IT landscape is undergoing a radical transformation. This evolution brings immense opportunities and significant challenges, particularly in strategy, risk, and governance. Addressing this new landscape and how IT leaders can navigate it, Info-Tech Research Group, a global leader in IT research and advisory, has introduced its latest blueprint, Exponential IT for Strategy, Risk, and Governance . The firm's research provides a comprehensive roadmap for IT leaders to embed IT within the business framework, co-own business outcomes, and drive growth through both organic and inorganic means, including mergers and acquisitions.

" The landscape of information technology is evolving at an astonishing pace thanks to unprecedented technological innovation and rapid advancement brought about by AI and other emerging technologies, " says Anubhav Sharma , research director at Info-Tech Research Group. "This evolution will lead to a transformed view of the organization, where data and technology become central in driving competitive advantage as well as an increased focus on embedding ESG principles. "

Info-Tech's research underscores a pivotal shift in IT's role within organizations and advocates for a transition from traditional IT strategies to an enterprise strategy that is driven by technology. This shift entails moving from centralized IT operations to a more federated and hybrid model, requiring technology leaders to take a more active role in driving business outcomes. Their performance, as the research indicates, will increasingly be evaluated based on their contributions to business growth targets.

The firm's research also addresses the integration of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles within technology operations. The shift highlights the need to take a holistic approach to information and technology governance and to align it seamlessly with the broader organizational governance framework.

"In addition to embedding information and technology governance within the overall organizational framework, there needs to be an emphasis on an integrated enterprise risk management model," explains Sharma. "This type of approach is designed to preempt risks, formulate appropriate responses, and remain nimble enough to address and respond to unknown risks brought about by emerging technologies. In such a dynamic environment, maintaining a 'status quo' is not an option. Organizations must decide whether to proactively get ahead of the curve and gain a competitive advantage or risk falling behind with potentially disastrous results."

The newly published research emphasizes that embracing exponential technological advancements involves more than just adapting to technological change; it's about fundamentally rethinking how IT contributes to and leads within the organization. This profound shift enables IT leaders to not only align more closely with enterprise strategies but also to proactively address the challenges and opportunities presented by rapid technological evolution. Such challenges call for a redefined approach where IT is not just a support function but a central driver of business growth and innovation.

Info-Tech's blueprint lays out a strategic framework for navigating this new era of IT. The framework is structured around four key actions that IT leaders can take to ensure their teams are not only keeping pace with technological advancements but are also actively shaping and leading these changes. The four key actions offered in the new resource are outlined below at a high level:

– IT services will get even more commoditized and outsourced or out-tasked. IT leaders must spend much less time strategizing about the delivery of applications and much more time on organizational outcomes.– In the near term, IT will need to take a leadership role in consultation with the organization for governing the responsible use of new technologies throughout the organization. In the longer term, governance will need to be adaptive to new ways of working.– IT must shift focus from managing IT assets to managing value and risk, thereby focusing on maturing data, security, risk, and vendor management practices.– IT needs to ensure technology risk is integrated with enterprise risk management and is adaptable in nature to address known and unknown risks.

Info-Tech's research emphasizes the critical impact of embracing exponential technology advancements reshaping IT's role within organizations. By implementing the structured approach outlined in the blueprint, IT departments can become pivotal drivers of business innovation and growth, align more closely with enterprise objectives, and be equipped to proactively navigate the challenges and harness the opportunities of the rapidly evolving digital landscape. The shift positions IT as a central pillar in achieving organizational success and maintaining a competitive edge in an increasingly technology-driven world.

