Pharma B2B Expo 2024 To Take Place On 9-10 February At Labh Ganga Convention Centre, Indore

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Indore, January 17, 2023: Welldone Media Pvt. Ltd., in association with the National Apex Industry Body PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI), is coming up with Pharma B2B Expo 2024, India's first pharma-centric regional exhibition in Indore on February 9-10 at Hall "A" Labh Ganga Convention Center, Indore, Madhya Pradesh, India. More than five thousand stakeholders, including leading pharmaceutical companies, pharmacists, doctors, Ayurvedic medicine companies, research organisations, marketing companies, distributors, and stockists from various parts of the country, are keen to attend this unique exhibition in the healthcare sector. On the inaugural day, a Summit will be organised and that will be attended by the key decision-makers in the government and industry concerning the healthcare sector.



Pharma B2B Expo is the first of its kind initiative in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, and it will be a one-stop juncture for all those who are planning to expand their business in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry through effective networking, industrial and marketing collaborations, franchise opportunities, and reliable channels of distribution.



Mr Rajat Sharma, Director of Welldone Media, provided a detailed overview of Pharma B2B Expo 2024 by conveying, "Designed for industry partners, our expo is a premier trade show for manufacturers, marketers and distributors of formulation, pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, Ayurvedic, herbals, pharma processing, surgical & medical devices, pharma API, pharma machinery, pharma veterinary, chemicals, and variety of other players in the industry to exhibit their concepts, ideas, innovative products & expertise and explore growth opportunities through mutual cooperation."



"Pharma B2B Expo is the first of its kind trade exhibition in tier 2 & 3 cities of India. It is the ultimate platform for varied segments of the healthcare industry and the premier event bringing together the professionals who are looking for the latest, most innovative and creative solutions to the healthcare fraternity. The exhilarating shows will become an essential part of your business plan since they gather the most pertinent comrades and decision-makers in one dedicated venue, allowing buyers and sellers to meet face-to-face, enabling them to develop new and existing commercial relationships," Mr Sharma added.





About Welldone Media Pvt. Ltd.



Welldone Media is a full-service advertising agency backed by 25th years of rich organizational experience that specializes in creating targeted media plans for our clients. It helps organizations from diverse industries to address their customer service needs across various channels like Outdoor, Electronic, and Print & Digital Media. Pharma B2B Expo is one of the intellectual properties of Welldone Media, which is aimed at creating an interface between various domains of pharmaceutical providers by being at the forefront of India's meetings, conventions, conferences and expos.



