His Excellency Khalifa Shaheen Almarar Heads United Arab Emirates Delegation To The Ministerial Meeting Of The Non-Aligned Movement In Kampala

His Excellency Khalifa Shaheen Almarar, Minister of State, headed the UAE delegation to the Ministerial Meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement, which was held from January 17th to 18th, in the capital of the Republic of Uganda, Kampala. The meeting was held in preparation for the 19th summit of the Movement.

During his speech, HE Almarar expressed his gratitude to Uganda's government for hosting the event, and congratulated its leadership on securing the Presidency for the term 2024-2027. He also expressed his gratitude to the Republic of Azerbaijan for its efforts during its presidential term of the previous session.

HE affirmed the UAE's commitment to the principles and vision of the movement, and to reinforcing multilateralism and cooperation to confront challenges and achieve common goals based on the principles of international law, as well as the objectives of the UN Charter, in addition to the friendly relations between countries, and resolving conflicts in peaceful ways. In addition, HE underscored the UAE's commitment to consolidating a culture of peace, refraining from the use of force and interference in countries' internal affairs, respecting countries' sovereignty, territorial integrity, and political independence, and resolving disputes peacefully according to the UN charter and international law.

HE emphasized the UAE's unwavering and steadfast position on the issue of the three Emirati islands occupied by Iran, which demonstrates support for peaceful efforts and initiatives that aim to resolve the issue through bilateral negotiations or accepting to refer the case to the International Court of Justice in accordance with the principles and rules of international law.

HE also addressed the situation in the Gaza Strip, stressing that the UAE's priority is to work towards reaching a ceasefire, safeguarding the lives of civilians, providing sufficient and sustainable relief and medical aid, and to avoid a regional spillover that would threaten security and stability in the region.

In this regard, HE reviewed the UAE's endeavors within the“Gallant Knight 3” initiative, and the substantial and continuous relief sent to civilians in the Gaza Strip, as well as the diplomatic efforts and calls since the outbreak of the crisis in the Strip, that seek to halt escalation, reach a cease-fire, restore peace, and prevent further loss of life. HE reiterated the UAE's successful efforts during its non-permanent membership at the UN Security Council in adopting resolutions 2712 (2023) and 2720 (2023).

With regards to developments in Sudan, HE emphasized that diplomatic action has always been, and continues to be, aligned with efforts to call for restraint, de-escalation, and action to end the conflict.

Furthermore, HE referred to the UAE's successful hosting of the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), where the historic 'UAE Consensus' was adopted, which included an unprecedented declaration to address the repercussions of climate change, in addition to the announcement of a special fund with the value of USD 30 billion for climate solutions worldwide to bridge the financing gap. The event also delivered a historic negotiated outcome to operationalize Loss and Damage with a contribution exceeding USD 550 million, and supported the health sector across the African continent with a fund with the value of USD 220 million, in addition to concluding important agreements that aim to contribute to advancing climate action.

HE underscored that the UAE will host the World Government Summit under the theme 'Shaping the Future Governments' from February 12 to 14, bringing together government leaders, global experts and decision-makers to discuss the necessary tools and policies for the procedures of future governments. The country will also host the 13th Ministerial Conference of the World Trade Organization (WTO) in Abu Dhabi from February 26 to 29, to give new impetus to the future of the organization and the multilateral trading system.

Moreover, HE stressed the importance of securing freedom of trade and the free flow of goods and services worldwide, and of rejecting protectionist policies and barriers, in order to reduce inflationary pressures and provide flexible and sustainable supply chains. HE underscored the necessity of collective action to confront global challenges, to reduce risks to freedom of trade and maritime commercial transport and confront threats to freedom of maritime navigation, especially by non-state actors and terrorist organizations. HE also highlighted the significance of all countries working in solidarity to protect maritime navigation and vital maritime straits within the framework of stable international law and rules.

