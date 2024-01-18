Kuwait's CITRA Stresses Importance Of Digital, Technological Developments

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Salem Al-Methen

ABU DHABI, Jan 18 (KUNA) -- The Communication and Information Technology Regulatory Authority of Kuwait (CITRA) Chairman and CEO Omar Al-Omar affirmed on Thursday the importance of developing global digital systems, especially in the Arab world.

During his participation in the 27th session of Arab Telecommunications and Information Ministerial Council, Al-Omar said that there was a need to find a unified Arab network to develop communication systems and improve citizens' experience, ensuring quality and speed of information transfer, reach regional integration, and improved regional communication.

He explained that the existence of a unified network would contribute to great developments in the fields of innovation and increase business in the technology sector, which would promotes economic development and digital economy in the member countries.

Al-Omar drew attention to Arab countries' intent in finding an organizational method to transmit information between member states, especially with the global developments of digital systems.

This step would require cooperation and coordination between the member states to achieve a promising future for Arab citizens.

He stated that the agenda of the 27th session, which concluded on Thursday, included a set of common issues and topics.

Topics such as cybersecurity, the importance of creating a working mechanism for joint Arab cooperation, how to coordinate work between organizations working in the field of telecommunications, as well as following up the results of the working group meetings of the Arab Permanent Committee for Communications and Information.

He added that the session's objective was to discuss ways to support innovation and entrepreneurship in the technology sector and enhance the information and communication technology (ICT) infrastructure in the Arab world.

He stated that the session discussed various topics, including the Arab ICT strategy and reviewing the results of the working groups of the Arab Permanent Committee for Communications and Information on Internet Affairs and ICT Indicators.

Al-Omar said that the meeting of the Arab Communications and Information Committee was an opportunity for collective cooperation to face the challenges facing the ICT sector in the Arab region, benefit from modern digital developments and devote them to developing Arab sectors and institutions and supporting the ICT sector in Palestine.

He pointed to Kuwait's keenness to share its vision and experiences among its peers to reach results that will positively affect the communications and information scene in the Arab region through cooperation with the Arab Federation for Digital Economy and cooperation with RIPE NCC.

Al-Omar pointed to cooperation between authorities and institutions in Kuwait concerned with the information and communication sector, unifying efforts to employ artificial intelligence to benefit from it and its wide applications.

It is noteworthy that the UAE capital, Abu Dhabi, witnessed the 52nd meeting of the Arab Permanent Committee for Communications and Information last Monday for two days, under the chairmanship of the UAE.

The meeting was attended by delegations representing Arab countries, the Technical Secretariat of the Arab Telecommunications and Information Council of Ministers and representatives of a number of bodies and organizations. (end)

