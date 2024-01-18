Kuwait's Al-Hajeri Uncontested As Asian Wheelchair Basketball Body Chief

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 18 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Shafi Al-Hajeri was nominated as chief of the IWBF Asia Oceania for a four-year term, said the continental federation after its general assembly meeting in the Thai capital Bangkok on Thursday.

In remarks to KUNA over the phone, Al-Hajeri said that vice presidents were elected according to the regions of Asia, and members of the federation and other positions were also chosen, adding that elections took place on the sidelines of the final qualifiers for the next Olympic Games scheduled to be held in Paris next summer.

He stressed that this nomination embodies the distinguished status and good reputation that Paralympic Kuwaiti sports enjoy in the region. (end)

