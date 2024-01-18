14 Indian Students, 2 Teachers Killed As Their Boat Overturns In Gujarat

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Jan 18 (KUNA) -- At least 14 school students and two teachers were killed on Thursday after their boat overturned during a picnic in western Indian state of Gujarat.

The Press Trust of India reported quoting the police that a school picnic turned tragic after 14 students and two teachers were killed after their boat overturned in Harni lake on the outskirts of Vadodara city in Gujarat. The boat was carrying 27 members when the tragedy took place amid reports that it was not fully equipped with safety measures. Search operation is still on to locate the missing.

"Rescue operations are underway. The National Disaster Response Force and the fire brigade personnel are on the job along with other agencies," Gujarat Education Minister Kuber Dindor said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel expressed their sorrow over the loss of life. (end)

