172 Palestinians Killed, 326 Wounded By Israeli Occupation In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Jan 18 (KUNA) -- At least 172 Palestinians were killed and 326 others wounded in 15 massacres committed by the Israeli occupation forces against a number of families in the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours, health authorities in Gaza said Thursday.

Some of those killed are still under the rubble, and ambulances and medical teams are unable to reach them, authorities added in a news statement.

The death toll from the Israeli occupation aggression on the Strip since October 7 has risen so far to 24,620, in addition to 61,830 injuries, it noted.

Due to poor living conditions and the lack of healthcare in displacement areas, the lives of about 60,000 pregnant women are also in danger, the authorities warned.

The statement also pointed out that shortage of medicines jeopardize the lives of around 10,000 cancer patients. (end)

maa







MENAFN18012024000071011013ID1107740104