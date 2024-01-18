Kuwaiti FM Receives Congratulations From Iraqi Counterpart

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 18 (KUNA) -- Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya received on Thursday congratulations from Iraqi Deputy Premier and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein on assuming his post. Hussein expressed, over the phone, his best wishes to Al-Yahya, saying he looked forward to further strengthen relations between the two brotherly countries. (end) nma

