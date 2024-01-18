Renew Performance Center: A New Era In Sports Performance And Recovery Opens In Pasadena

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Welcome to the future of sports performance, injury rehabilitation, and fitness and wellness recovery. Now open in Pasadena, CA.

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The sports and fitness landscape in Pasadena is set to be revolutionized with the launch of Renew Performance Center (RPC), a state-of-the-art facility offering a unique blend of advanced recovery technologies and services. Located at 600 E. Colorado Blvd, Pasadena, CA, RPC, next door to the famous Urth Caffe, is the first of its kind in the area to provide an all-encompassing approach to sports performance enhancement, injury rehabilitation, and overall fitness recovery.Combining treatments like Cold Plunge , Infrared Saunas, Red Light Therapy, Compression Therapy, Hypervolt Training, Float Tanks, Stretch and Massage sessions, and Lymphatic Drainage, RPC addresses the needs of athletes, fitness enthusiasts, and anyone seeking holistic wellness. In collaboration with Anytime Fitness, RPC clients also enjoy 24/7 access to a fully equipped gym, making it a one-stop destination for all fitness and recovery needs.RPC also operates a full Superfoods Cafe complete with Protein Shakes and Smoothies, Organic Cold-Pressed Juices, Specialty Coffees, Kava, Kombucha, Healthy Meal Prep, and more."The sports performance and recovery industry is rapidly evolving, and we are proud to be at the forefront of this change in Pasadena," said Austin Wright, co-founder of Renew Performance Center. "Our comprehensive range of services caters to everyone from professional athletes to those recovering from injuries or simply looking to enhance their overall wellness."RPC stands out in the thriving sports performance market, which is expected to continue growing globally. The center's approach is rooted in the belief that recovery is as crucial as training itself. Whether it's for performance enhancement, injury rehabilitation, or stress relief, RPC provides tailored solutions and professionally trained staff to meet individual needs.The center's ethos is embodied in its logo featuring the Lotus Flower, a symbol of purity, resilience, and rebirth, mirroring the journey of its clients as they embark on a path to renewed health and performance."We invite everyone to experience the unique offerings of Renew Performance Center," said Gabby Silvi, co-Founder of RPC. "Our doors are open for you to discover the difference that holistic and advanced recovery methods can make in your fitness journey."The official grand opening party of Renew Performance Center will be held on March 15, 2024, but the business is open now and accepting new clients and walk ins. The event will feature demonstrations of the various therapies available, special offers for attendees, and an opportunity to meet the team behind Pasadena's newest fitness and recovery hub.For more information, please visit or follow us on social media at @renewperformancecenter.

