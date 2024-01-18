Saudi Aramco Digital Transformation Strategy Analysis Report 2023: Accelerators, Incubators, And Other Innovation Programs

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Saudi Aramco - Digital Transformation Strategies" company profile has been added to

ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

This report provides insight into Saudi Aramco's digital technology activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its technology centers, its technology initiatives, and its estimated ICT budget.

Saudi Arabian Oil Co (Saudi Aramco) is a state-owned energy and chemical company. It carries out the exploration, production and processing of crude oil and natural gas, refining, fractionation of natural gas, production of petrochemicals, and distribution of petroleum products and natural gas. The company operates wholly-owned domestic refineries and has interests in joint venture refineries with international partners.

Saudi Aramco operates through a network of pipelines, bulk plants, air refueling sites, and terminals. The company also operates power plants and associated transmission and distribution facilities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company has subsidiaries and joint ventures across the Americas, Europe and other regions. Saudi Aramco is headquartered in Dhahran, Eastern Province, Saudi Arabia.

Scope



Aramco is leveraging data collected from its facilities through sensors and applying AI and machine learning algorithms to derive meaningful insights that helps in optimizing operational capabilities.

Saudi Aramco is focusing on digital innovation to recognize, develop, and implement new strategic technologies. For instance, it has been leveraging big data solutions in its upstream business ranging from operational predictive analytics to text and sentiment analysis to draw meaningful insights. Saudi Aramco is leveraging blockchain technology to standardize its business processes, increase efficiencies and reduce costs.

Reasons to Buy



Gain insights into Saudi Aramco's digital transformation operations.

Gain insights into its innovation initiatives.

Gain insights into its technology themes under focus. Gain insights into its various product launches, and partnerships.

Key Topics Covered:



Overview

Digital Transformation Strategy

Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs

Technology Focus

Technology Initiatives

Venture Arm: Saudi Aramco Energy Ventures

Investment

Acquisitions

Partnership and Investment Network Map

ICT Budget and Contracts Key Executives

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes



Honeywell

Raytheon

Cognite

Google Cloud

Emerson

Sap

Nexa3D

Seeq

Dragos Energy Vault

For more information about this company profile visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo:

SOURCE Research and Markets