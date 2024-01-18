Tickets Now On Sale For Inaugural Los Angeles Wine & Food Festival

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) New additions to the three-day festival line up include: Jitlada, Pizzana, Holbox and more

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tickets are now on sale for the inaugural

Los Angeles Wine & Food Festival - the newest addition to Los Angeles' culinary scene that celebrates the intersection of food and culture. Presented by IMG (the Endeavor-owned global events leader behind events such as Taste of London, Frieze and New York Fashion Week: The Shows), the three-day event takes place March 1st through March 3rd, 2024 (7:30pm - 10pm on Friday and Saturday; 12:30pm-3pm on Sunday) at the Santa Monica Pier.

The festival will feature a mix of high-profile culinary and beverage talent, beloved local restaurants, and cultural initiatives. Los Angeles Wine & Food Festival takes place in conjunction with Frieze Week Los Angeles , which animates the creative communities across LA from February 26th to March 3rd.

Freshly added participating restaurants include award-winning Neapolitan pizza restaurant Pizzana from master pizzaiolo Daniele Uditi; widely acclaimed Thai restaurant Jitlada; Holbox ,

recently ranked #5 on the LA Times 101 Best Restaurants list; Chef Sathia Sun of new Italian hotspot Donna's; Bridgetown Roti , famed Caribbean pop-up from chef Rashida Holmes; Chinese-Peruvian restaurant Chifa from Humberto Leon, founder of Opening Ceremony fashion brand , and Ricardina Leon; Bé Ù

viet-street food; beloved

Koreatown smashburger spot Love Hour; Santa Monica seafood restaurants Crudo e Nudo and Isla; Michelin-starred Camphor; Xuntos tapas bar ; elevated French bistro Pasjoli; Guerilla Tacos , the popular street-taco restaurant that originated as a food truck from Chef Wes Avila ;

and more.

These new additions to the line up join previously announced headliners such as Justin Pichetrungsi of critically acclaimed Anajak Thai, BBQ master Adam Perry Lang , Alvin Cailan , Food Network Star Duff Goldman , award-winning Mexican-American chef Claudette Zepeda and Stephanie Izard of Girl & the Goat, to name a few, with attendees able to enjoy unlimited tastings from more than 30 chefs per day.

The festival is also dedicated to highlighting female-owned restaurants in LA, thanks to official non-profit partner Regarding Her (RE:Her), a national nonprofit dedicated to accelerating the growth of women entrepreneurs and leaders in food and beverage.

Ticket options include:



Early Bird Daily Pricing (through January 31st)



General Admission: $175/day

VIP (including 1-hour early access to the festival, access to the VIP lounge, exclusive bites and beverages, and a dedicated entrance to bypass the General Admission line): $275/day

Standard Daily Pricing (starting February 1st)



General Admission: $225/day

VIP (including 1-hour early access to the festival, access to the VIP lounge, exclusive bites and beverages and a dedicated entrance to bypass the General Admission line): $325/day

Weekend Passes ( available starting February 2nd )



General Admission: $525 VIP: $825

Tickets may be purchased at lawineandfood. Additional programming and events will be announced in coming weeks, and more information can be found at lawineandfood or @lawinefoodfest on Instagram.

