Hyundai Announces 2024 Racing Program

Hyundai returns to IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge vying for fifth-consecutive manufacturers' title

Hyundai represented by seven Elantra N TCR cars with Bryan Herta Autosport, Deily Motorsports, and Victor Gonzalez Racing

Four previous IMSA Champions bolster Hyundai roster for 2024

Defending IMPC Drivers' Champions Harry Gottsacker and Robert Wickens return to pilot No. 33 Hyundai Elantra N TCR Hyundai racing supports Hyundai Hope on Wheels

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai is set to field seven

Hyundai Elantra N TCR

entries in the 2024 IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge

(IMPC) season in pursuit of a fifth-consecutive Manufacturers' Championship title. Hyundai will be represented by reigning IMPC Team Champions Bryan Herta Autosport

(BHA) with four race cars, as well as Deily Motorsports with one entry and Victor Gonzalez Racing with two. Hyundai's racing effort in the 2024 season will see the return of many veteran drivers as well as the introduction of exciting new talent. The 2024 IMPC season kicks off with testing sessions at the Roar Before the Rolex 24 weekend, Jan.19-21, 2024, at Daytona International Speedway followed by the first round of the schedule with the BMW M Endurance Challenge at DAYTONA on Jan. 26, 2024.

The No. 1 Hyundai Elantra N TCR, No. 33 Hyundai Elantra N TCR and No. 98 Hyundai Elantra N TCR, photographed on-track during the Roar Before the Rolex 24 weekend at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla., Jan. 22, 2023. (Photo/Bryan Herta Autosport/LAT)

Hyundai Hope On Wheels

Hyundai Hope On Wheels

donated $100 for every lap a Hyundai vehicle was in the lead during the final two races of the 2023 season.

This raised nearly $20,000 to support pediatric cancer research.

In 2024, Hyundai Hope On Wheels has pledged to donate $100 for every lap a Hyundai Elantra N TCR is in the lead during every race of the season.



The Lineup



Defending Champions Harry Gottsacker and Robert Wickens return to pilot the No. 33 Hyundai Elantra N TCR

Mark Wilkins and Mason Filippi will once again partner to pilot the No. 98 Hyundai Elantra N TCR

Bryson Morris will make his full season debut with BHA alongside Taylor Hagler in the No. 77 Hyundai Elantra N TCR

Newcomers Denis Dupont and Preston Brown will make their debut for BHA in the No. 76 Hyundai Elantra N TCR alongside third driver Nick Looijmans

Jacob Deily and Jordan Wiseley will pilot the No. 70 Hyundai Elantra N TCR racing for Deily Motorsports

Victor Gonzalez and Tyler Gonzalez will pilot the No. 99 Hyundai Elantra N TCR for Victor Gonzalez Racing Clayton Williams and Colton Reynolds will also partner for Victor Gonzalez Racing, driving the No. 80 Hyundai Elantra N TCR

As they enter the 2024 season, Mason Filippi and Mark Wilkins have combined for 17 IMPC victories, with Wilkins having won a race in every season with BHA. Mark Wilkins, Taylor Hagler, Harry Gottsacker and Robert Wickens all bring previous IMPC Championships to the table, with Mason Filippi also having finished second in two IMPC seasons (2019, 2023).

Hyundai newcomers Denis Dupont and Preston Brown bring their extensive prior racing experience piloting the Audi RS3 to round out the Bryan Herta stable.

After enjoying a Championship-winning 2023 season alongside Harry Gottsacker in the No. 33 Hyundai Elantra N TCR, Robert Wickens will look to defend his title with the same hand controls developed by BHA. Gottsacker and Wickens will seek to build on their successful season as they enter their second year as a driver pair. The drivers earned seven second-place finishes in ten races last season, setting an IMPC record. Gottsacker is entering his sixth season with BHA. He has recorded five series victories since joining the team in 2019 and holds the series record for pole positions (7). For Wickens, 2024 will be his third season racing for Hyundai. Wickens made his racing debut with hand controls driving a Hyundai in 2021, when he returned to competition after suffering devastating injuries sustained in a 2018 IndyCar accident. It took Wickens just two years to become the first driver in North America to win a professional title with hand controls. He's tallied two victories and eight podiums using his hands to control the accelerator, brakes, and transmission.



Coming off a strong debut season as a driver pair, Jacob Deily and Jordan Wiseley will return to race in the No. 70 Hyundai Elantra N TCR. The 2023 season saw Jordan Wiseley add an additional hat to his television career as he entered his rookie season alongside Deily. The duo have improved immensely since the 2023 season and are seeking to continue their positive trajectory for Deily Motorsports.

The third BHA pairing of 2023 is composed of Mason Filippi and Mark Wilkins, who will pilot the No. 98 Hyundai Elantra N TCR. Filippi, a two-time polesitter in 2022, returns to BHA with a championship mindset alongside Canadian-native Wilkins, who earned two IMPC victories in 2022.



Victor Gonzalez Racing will field two Hyundai Elantra N TCRs with Victor Gonzalez and Tyler Gonzalez piloting the No. 99 and Clayton Williams and Colton Reynolds teaming up in the No. 80. The 2024 season will mark the team's second season working with BHA to run the Hyundai Elantra N TCR.

BHA and Victor Gonzalez Racing will look to dial in their Hyundai Elantra N TCRs during the five practice sessions at the Roar Before the Rolex 24 before they take to the track for the first competitive running sessions at the BMW M Endurance Challenge. The teams will seek to maintain the high level of performance they achieved over past seasons and these practice sessions will be imperative for picking up the 2024 season where Hyundai left off.



Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (in development in Georgia), and several cutting-edge R&D facilities. These operations, combined with those of Hyundai's 835 independent dealers, contribute $20.1 billion annually and 190,000 jobs to the U.S. economy, according to a recent economic impact report . For more information, visit .

