Shields Business Solutions Welcomes Kathleen Amadio As Executive Vice President Of Sales

MOORESTOWN, N.J., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shields Business Solutions , a leading provider of ATM/ITM/TCR and Cash sales and service in NJ, PA, NY, and DE, is pleased to announce the hiring of Kathleen Amadio as EVP, Sales.

Kathleen spent 25+ years at NCR in the banking division working with large, medium, and small FI's serving in national and regional roles. Her areas of expertise include software and software as a service for ATMs, ITMs , Enhanced Self Service, Image Deposit, Managed service/ outsourced solutions, ATM As A Service, Digital Banking, and new account opening.

Over the past few years, Kathleen was involved with larger and regional FI's on Activate Enterprise migration projects, ATM Marketing, ATM as a service, managed services for SW distribution and end point security, ITMs and Enhanced Self Service projects.

Kathleen holds degrees from Drexel University and Cabrini University. She is married with five children and two dogs.

Kathleen Amadio, EVP, Sales: " Shields has been a brand staple in the tri-state region for 50+ years. They have always provided strong, consistent customer service and are customer-focused. Throughout the interview process, I felt very aligned with Shields' leadership on the best path forward to grow the business. Their ability to provide best-in-class cash services consistently well in a time when others are struggling was another key differentiator. The organization's culture is agile and entrepreneurial, which was very appealing, and their ability to take care of the customer is always top of mind."

Mark T. McGrath, Sr. President "Shields is thrilled to welcome Kathie to our leadership team. I've known Kathie for over 15 years and am happy that Shields is gaining such an experienced Sales Professional who will drive our business forward utilizing her deep relationships with customers and commitment to best in class service delivery."

Shields can provide a full-service set of solutions to financial institutions with a focus on taking care of customers so that customers can take care of their clients. We are a strong and stable, yet nimble customer-focused provider of best-in-class solutions for banks and credit unions .

