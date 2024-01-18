Beachfleischman Names George Henderson As President

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TUCSON Ariz., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

BeachFleischman PLLC has appointed principal George Henderson as president, effective January 1, 2024. Henderson succeeds firm co-founder David Cohen, who has served in the role since 2016. Henderson will report to CEO Eric Majchrzak and continue his duties as COO of finance & accounting and acting liaison to firm subsidiary companies. He remains a member of the management, merger and acquisition, and strategic planning committees.

Henderson joined BeachFleischman in 1991 as an audit professional. He attended the University of Arizona and received his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. In addition to being a member of the American Society of Certified Public Accountants and the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, he serves as treasurer for the Arizona Aerospace Foundation and president of the Verde Ranch HOA.

