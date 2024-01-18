Hilco Global Names Two Top Executives To Critical Growth Management Positions At The Financial Services Holding Company

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Eric

Kaup and Ben Nortman appointed Co-Chief Commercial Officers at Hilco Global

Hilco Global , a privately held diversified financial services firm, is pleased to announce that two of the organization's most outstanding management leaders with 20+ years at the firm, Eric Kaup and Ben Nortman, are appointed to the newly created position of Co-Chief Commercial Officer. In their new roles, Mr. Kaup and Mr. Nortman will provide vital strategic and business development leadership at the holding company level, driving a more integrated and focused approach to the marketplace. They will report directly to Founder and CEO Jeffrey B. Hecktman.

Jeffrey Hecktman, CEO and Founder of Hilco Global, said, "Eric Kaup and Ben Nortman are recognized and respected leaders in the financial services industry, having earned their strong reputation throughout their careers by structuring and executing many high-profile deals resulting in hundreds of millions of dollars in successful transactions."

As Co-Chief Commercial Officers, Mr. Kaup and Mr. Nortman will be empowered to capitalize on synergies and adjacencies across all client-centered capabilities and expertise. Their focus includes unlocking new deals earlier in the business lifecycle and taking a holistic approach to the suite of solutions that the Hilco Global platform offers.

"Eric and Ben's innovative deal structuring, extensive industry knowledge, and commitment to excellence make them the perfect leaders for this newly created position," said Hecktman. "With a focus on strategic business development and client-centric initiatives, Eric and Ben will undoubtedly drive our integrated approach to the marketplace. This appointment reflects our dedication to sustained growth and delivering top-notch financial solutions to clients and partners worldwide."

Mr. Kaup has served as the organization's General Counsel since 2007, and in his new role, will primarily focus on deals in the Commercial Industrial sector. Mr. Nortman will continue to serve in his current role as CEO of Hilco Merchant Resources, with an increased emphasis on driving and closing transactions in the Consumer/Retail sector as part of his Co-Chief Commercial Officer role.

About Hilco Global:

Hilco Global ( ) is a privately held diversified financial services company and the world's preeminent authority on maximizing the value of assets for both healthy and distressed companies. Hilco Global financial services leverage a unique blend of deep restructuring, and principal investing. Hilco Global delivers customized solutions to undervalued, high potential companies to resolve complex and stressed situations and enhance long-term enterprise value.

Hilco Global operates as a holding company comprised of over twenty specialized business units that work to help companies understand the value of their assets and as needed monetize the value. Hilco has almost 4 decades of a successful track record of acting as an advisor, agent, investor and/or principal in any transaction. Currently, the company has $3 Billion in assets under management. Hilco Global works to deliver the best possible result by aligning interests with clients and providing them strategic insight, advice, and, in many instances, the capital required to complete the deal. Hilco Global is based in Northbrook, Illinois and has more than 800 professionals operating on five continents with US offices located in Boston, Detroit, Chicago, New York, Philadelphia, and internationally in Australia, Canada, UK, Germany, Netherlands, Mexico and throughout Asia.

