Stream+ From TELUS Is Bringing Canadians The Ultimate Streaming Bundle With Netflix, Disney+ And Prime Video For An Unbeatable Price

TORONTO, Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, TELUS introduced a new Stream+ bundle, bringing together three of Canada's most popular streaming services, Netflix, Disney+ and Prime Video, in one package. Stream+ is available exclusively to TELUS customers nationwide, offering customers access to thousands of content titles at an unbeatable price, with affordable plans starting at $20 per month – a monthly cost savings of 17%. The new Stream+ bundle sets the stage for non-stop winter entertainment where customers can enjoy their favourite TV shows and movies from the comfort of home or on-the-go.

“In an era of multiple streaming options, bundling your favourite streaming services into one subscription to save money each month is a no brainer,” said Dwayne Benefield, Senior Vice-president, Mobility & Home Products and Transformation at TELUS.“Canadians will now be able to enjoy thousands of top titles from the three most popular streaming services, at savings you can't find anywhere else. And in the coming months, Stream+ will be further enhanced to give Canadians the ability to fully customize their entertainment experience by adding other streaming service providers to their bundle to enjoy even more savings.”

Stream+ offers two new enticing bundles:



Stream+ Basic : For content streamers looking for great value, the Stream+ Basic bundle provides Netflix Standard with Ads, Disney+ Standard with Ads, and Prime Video all for just $20 per month . Stream+ Premium: For those seeking the ultimate streaming experience and unbeatable value, the Stream+ Premium bundle offers Netflix Premium, Disney+ Premium, and Prime Video for $38 per month .

Stream+ includes not only Prime Video, but a full membership to Amazon Prime (valued at $9.99 per month or $99 per year), giving customers access to unlimited fast, free delivery on millions of items, including One-Day Delivery to most cities and towns and Same Day Delivery in select cities, ad-free listening of millions of songs on Amazon Music Prime, free gaming benefits with Prime Gaming, thousands of books with Prime Reading, unlimited photo storage with Amazon Photos, among others.

Whether viewers are looking for heartwarming family sitcoms, iconic classic movies or captivating docu-series, Stream+ has everything you need for the perfect streaming marathon. Popular content titles include Emmy-award winning, global hit drama series The Crown on Netflix; Marvel Studios' Loki on Disney+; and the global success The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power on Prime Video.

Streaming enthusiasts can easily add the new Stream+ bundle with eligible TELUS services directly on their My TELUS website or app, and watch from multiple devices simultaneously – including their TV, smartphone, tablet and laptop. This means customers can manage their subscriptions in one convenient place and binge-watch their favourites at home or on-the-go anywhere, any time. Customers who already have a subscription to one or more of the three streaming services can now link their existing accounts to the Stream+ bundle and enjoy these incredible savings – with no change to their preferences, viewing history or profiles.

For more information and to sign-up for Stream+, visit telus/streamplus

