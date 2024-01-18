Toll Brothers Announces Grand Opening Of Two Model Homes In Hosford Farms Terra Collection In Portland, Oregon

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New luxury model homes feature stunning architectural and interior design

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the highly anticipated grand opening of its model homes at Toll Brothers at Hosford Farms – Terra Collection, a new luxury home community in the Bethany neighborhood of Portland, Oregon. The two professionally decorated model homes, featuring the Kruse and Orford with Basement home designs, are now open for tours at 15789 NW Holman Way in Portland. The public is invited to attend a grand opening event to be held at the community on Saturday, January 20 from noon to 4pm PT.



Located within the esteemed Beaverton School District and close to major area employers, Toll Brothers at Hosford Farms – Terra Collection offers two-story and three-story single-family home designs. Homes include 4 to 5 bedrooms and 2.5 to 4 baths with 1,950 to 3,230+ square feet. Select homes border 17 acres of protected green space. Toll Brothers' versatile home designs offer open floor plans with 10-foot ceilings on the main living level and 2- to 3-car garages with contemporary, modern farmhouse, and craftsman architecture. Homes are priced from the mid-$700,000s.

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.





“We are excited to open our stunning new model homes in the Terra Collection at Toll Brothers at Hosford Farms, showcasing our variety of home designs and architecture in this incredible community,” said Kelley Moldstad, Group President of Toll Brothers in Oregon and Washington.“Our professionally decorated Kruse model home features timeless modern farmhouse décor with bold black and white, while our Orford with Basement model home showcases a casual, contemporary design with a soft color palette and a mix of textures. Home buyers love the bright interiors and open concept living, the acres of peaceful open space, the walkable location near the elementary school, and accessibility to major employers and recreational opportunities.”

Situated in the highly desirable Bethany area, the community is only 25 minutes to downtown Portland with easy access to Highway 26 and major employers in the area including Intel, Nike, and Columbia Sportswear. Toll Brothers homeowners will enjoy a network of community trails that connect to the regional trail system and nearby parks as well as the convenient walkability to Sato Elementary. In addition, Forest Park, one of the largest urban forests in the United States, offers miles of hiking and biking paths and is a 10-minute drive. The Oregon Coast is just over an hour away.

Toll Brothers at Hosford Farms – Terra Collection also offers a number of quick move-in homes with designer-appointed finishes and some of Toll Brothers' most popular design options already included. Home buyers can tour the Kruse Craftsman home design on home site 3, a staged quick move-in home currently available for immediate move-in.

Two quick move-in homes are also available at the Toll Brothers at Hosford Farms - Vista Collection sister community. The Bandon with Basement home design on home sites 112 and 113 offer 4 bedrooms and 2.5 or 3 baths, with a daylight basement and availability for an early spring 2024 delivery. The Vista Collection features homes with 4 to 7 bedrooms, 2.5 to 6 baths, and 2,273 to 4,405+ square feet of luxury living space. Homes in Toll Brothers at Hosford Farms - Vista Collection are priced from the upper $800,000s.

For more information on Toll Brothers at Hosford Farms and Toll Brothers communities throughout Oregon, call (844) 900-8655 or visit TollBrothers/Oregon .





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 56 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol“TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Home Builder in Fortune magazine's 2023 survey of the World's Most Admired Companies®, the eighth year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers .



