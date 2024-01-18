Life For Relief And Development (LIFE) Provides Emergency Aid Around The World In 2023

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Emergency Relief Provided by LIFE in Libya

LIFE Emergency Aid in Morocco

LIFE Provides Emergency Aid in Nepal

Emergency Aid Provided by LIFE in Bangladesh

Emergency Aid Provided by LIFE in Syria for Turkey/Syria Earthquake

Life for Relief and Development (LIFE) Provides Emergency Aid to Nine Countries Post Natural Disasters and Conflict

SOUTHFIELD, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Every year, natural disasters and conflict globally not only disrupt a country's economy by destroying homes, infrastructure, schools and hospitals, but they also take a voluminous number of lives and leave thousands injured, turning countless lives upside down. When disaster strikes, Life for Relief and Development's (LIFE) emergency relief team rushes quickly to provide emergency assistance to those impacted.Last year, LIFE provided emergency relief for 13 calamitous occurrences in nine different countries. With three floods happening in Libya, Vermont and Afghanistan, a fire in Bangladesh and Hawaii, a cyclone in Burma, earthquakes in Syria, Morocco, Afghanistan and Nepal, as well as wars in Sudan and the Gaza Strip, LIFE has been able to send aid to thousands of individuals and families. Emergency aid included a variety of items and services that ranged from food packages, cooked meals, ready to eat (RTE) meals, kitchen essentials and clean water to solar panels, latrines, blankets, heating stoves, mattresses, hygiene kits, tents and home repair assistance.“Families displaced from their homes by earthquakes, cyclones, wildfires, floods, war and forced displacement are left with nothing and need everything to get back on their feet. LIFE's emergency relief team works tirelessly to provide aid to those struggling to survive during these difficult times,” said Vicki Robb, National/International Programs Director of LIFE.One of the major focuses has been the ongoing Gaza Crisis, leaving many families distressed by losing their homes, loved ones and their overall sense of safety, livelihood and well-being. LIFE was fortunate to help thousands of families restore their faith in humanity by providing various medical shipments to hospitals in the Gaza Strip that are in serious need of medical supplies, as well as clean drinking water, food packages, hot meals, toys for children and tents for those who lost their homes. LIFE plans to continue to support the many families affected by the ongoing Gaza Crisis in 2024, as well as those that may be affected by unpredictable natural disasters this year.Based in Southfield, Michigan, Life for Relief and Development (LIFE) is a global humanitarian organization. It has earned a four-star rating and a 100% score from Charity Navigator . LIFE is committed to delivering humanitarian assistance to individuals, irrespective of their race, gender, religion, or cultural heritage. As a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit entity, LIFE holds Consultative Status with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations.

