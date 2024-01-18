Vincent Arnette Joins Consumer Products International As Chief Finance Officer, Appointed By Mitch Gould

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Vincent Arnette, Consumer Products International Chief Finance Officer

Mitch Gould, founder and CEO of Consumer Products International

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Consumer Products International (CPI), a renowned global brand management firm dedicated to introducing both international and domestic consumer brands to the U.S. market, proudly announced the appointment of Vincent“Vince” Arnette as the new Chief Finance Officer (CFO).Bringing over 35 years of extensive financial and operational expertise, Vincent Arnette is set to contribute significantly to CPI's growth and success, specifically managing international payables and receivables.Mitch Gould, the visionary Founder and CEO of CPI, expressed enthusiasm about this new addition to the leadership team, stating,“Vince Arnette's remarkable track record and deep-rooted knowledge in business finance and operations make him a stellar asset to CPI. His profound experience in auditing, international business development, and supporting growth-driven companies will play a pivotal role in enhancing our global brand management initiatives.”Arnette's distinguished career encompasses key positions across various financial sectors. He has led corporate audits at Twentieth Century Fox during his tenure at Deloitte, co-directed the pan-regional cellular phone distribution network at Brightpoint Latin America, and significantly contributed to the financial advisory sector, holding positions such as the U.S. Director for Capital Pros, Inc. and a former Ambassador Board Member at Nova Southeastern University.Nationally acclaimed for his contributions to small business capital and growth-focused firms, Arnette has actively participated as an expert panelist on Capitol Hill, authored numerous financial articles, and regularly engages with a national audience through his contributions to a news radio program on iHeart Radio.Expressing his enthusiasm for the new role, Arnette remarked,“It's a privilege to be part of Consumer Products International and collaborate with the dedicated team established by Mitch. I am eager to leverage my expertise to spur growth, devise robust financial strategies, and contribute to the team's ongoing success and our clients' brands' global expansion.”Arnette's appointment promises to infuse CPI with his extensive knowledge in international finance, operations, and business development, reinforcing the firm's mission to effectively establish and nurture U.S. market businesses and brands.For more information about Consumer Products International, please visit consumerproductsintl .MORE ON CPI AND ITS FOUNDERConsumer Products International specializes in helping companies to launch and market new and existing products throughout the United States. CPI works closely with brand developers, manufacturers, and retail outlets to ensure a smooth transition from product launch through consumer purchase.Mitch Gould, the founder of CPI and IDM, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould, known as a global marketing guru, has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.

