Warriors Game With Dallas Postponed After Milojevic's Death

New York: Golden State's home game scheduled for Friday against the Dallas Mavericks has been postponed due to the death of Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojevic, the NBA announced on Thursday.

No make-up date for the contest was announced.

Serbian Milojevic, 46, suffered a heart attack at a team dinner in Salt Lake City on Tuesday and died on Wednesday, the Warriors said.

The league earlier postponed the Warriors' game that was scheduled at Utah on Wednesday, also with no new date announced.

Milojevic played in Spain, Serbia and Turkey and began coaching in his homeland before joining the Warriors staff in 2021 and serving as an assistant coach on the Golden State squad that won the 2022 NBA title.

"Rest in peace, Deki," Mavericks star Luka Doncic posted on social media.

The Warriors, 18-22 and 12th in the Western Conference, are next scheduled to play at home on Wednesday against Atlanta.

The Mavericks, 24-18 and seventh in the West, next play at home on Monday against NBA overall leader Boston, 32-9.